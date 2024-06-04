IDF kills two terrorists preparing to fire on Israeli towns

‘IDF soldiers work at all times to thwart any attempt to harm the citizens of the State of Israel,’ the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

By JNS

Israeli forces overnight Monday killed two terrorists who had been preparing to fire at Israeli towns from the Samaria city of Tulkarem, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Members of the IDF’s Combat Intelligence Collection Corps’ Unit 636 who were in the area ambushed the gunmen as they approached the security barrier, killing them and confiscating their weapons.

“IDF soldiers work at all times to thwart any attempt to harm the citizens of the State of Israel,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Hamas published footage of masked terrorists on May 27 opening fire with automatic weapons at Bat Hefer, an Israeli village east of Netanya that borders the Green Line with Samaria.

In the footage, two Palestinians wearing Hamas headbands declare their allegiance to the Gaza-based terrorist organization. The video also includes a photo of the weapons they used to carry out the attack.

There were no casualties caused by that incident, according to Channel 12. Hamas said the attack was in response to the previous night’s IDF airstrike in Rafah, which targeted Yassin Rabia, the head of Hamas’s Judea and Samaria headquarters, and Khaled Nagar, a senior official in the group’s Judea and Samaria wing.

Also on May 27, some 30 Palestinians advanced toward Bat Hefer after they managed to climb over the Samaria security fence near Tulkarem, local media reported. Security camera footage showed the infiltrators climbing the wall using a rope and entering vehicles on the other side.

The IDF said in a statement to Channel 12 that it was aware of the problems with the security fence and was working to address the issue.

“Earlier today, infiltrators crossed in the area near Tulkarm. Upon receiving the report, forces immediately made their way to the site and arrested 19 infiltrators near the fence,” the military stated.

The IDF also noted that during the past few years, a new battalion and special units were established to protect the Seam Line, and the rules of engagement were changed.

“As a result, there has been a significant decrease in the number of infiltrators,” the IDF said.