IDF reveals Hamas positions in Gaza, urges civilians to stay clear

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman: “This is a warning that Hamas is hiding among you!”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published a social media post identifying the location of Hamas terrorists in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, warning civilians to stay away.

The post showed that the terror group was using civilian infrastructure to plan and carry out attacks.

Adraee wrote: “This is a warning that Hamas is hiding among you!” The post also displayed an aerial image with Hamas hiding places marked on a map.

Adraee explained, “The attached image demonstrates how Hamas terrorists operate in your area, using your civilian infrastructure and positioning themselves in your area.”

The image revealed a college, a hospital, a mosque, and the Deir al-Balah city hall, where Hamas officers, including a Nukhba cell commander, were hiding.

The spokesman added, “Hamas exploits your civilian infrastructure and areas for its terrorist activities. We urge you to expel the terrorists from among you and to keep a distance from these areas and terrorist elements.”

A Hamas terrorist who participated in the massacre of Israelis in southwestern Israel on October 7 was eliminated in an IDF airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the Israeli military, the IDF said it conducted over 115 airstrikes on terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

One of the airstrikes killed a member of Hamas’ elite Nukhba Force, according to the IDF.

“The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) continue to eliminate Nukhba terrorists who invaded Israeli territory and participated in the brutal October 7 massacre,” the IDF said.

Southern Command forces, guided by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet, continue to operate throughout the Gaza Strip, the IDF said, destroying terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.