IDF sends reinforcements to Jordan Valley on eve of deal of century announcement

PA President Mahmoud Abbas has given the green light for Palestinian protesters to clash with Israeli soldiers unabated during scheduled widespread demonstrations.

By World Israel News Staff

With President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan on the verge of being released, the IDF is sending in reinforcements to the Jordan Valley in anticipation of Palestinian riots.

“Following the ongoing situation assessment conducted in the IDF, it has been decided to reinforce the Jordan Valley area with infantry troops,” the IDF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas along with his senior staff will meet with top leaders of Hamas in Ramallah in a rare show of Palestinian unity on Tuesday to discuss a response to the pending peace plan.

“We invited the Hamas movement to attend the emergency meeting of the leadership and they will take part in the meeting,” senior PA official Azzam al-Ahmed said.

“The meeting will discuss the position that must be taken (against) Trump’s plan,” said Hamas official Nasser al-Din al-Shaar.

According to unnamed senior Palestinian sources quoted by Ynet, Abbas has given the green light for Palestinian protesters to clash with Israeli soldiers during a widespread demonstration scheduled to take place on Wednesday across the Jordan Valley, Gaza, and Judea and Samaria.

“We need to escalate popular resistance on all fronts and recruit the young, not abandon the streets,” said Abbas as quoted by the Palestinian sources.

“We will stand united in the coming days and examine the position of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In the coming days, we will be in a state of emergency and we will invite everyone to join us, we need them all,” he added.

The sources also said that Abbas is refusing to answer any of Trump’s calls, despite previously being warned by the White House that he would pay a heavy price for refusing to take the calls.

The PA is also considering declaring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and end the transition period of the Oslo Accords.

Details of the long-awaited peace plan are set to be announced at noon on Tuesday in Washington.

“Peace in the Middle East has been long sought, for many, many years and decades and centuries. This is an opportunity. We’ll see what happens. Whatever it is, it is,” Trump said on Monday alongside Netanyahu.

“We’ll see whether or not it catches hold. If it does, that would be great. And if it doesn’t, we’re going to have to live with that too. But I think that it might have a chance.”

According to multiple Hebrew media reports, Trump’s peace plan will be “the most generous deal ever” for Israel and includes Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements in Judea and Samaria, in addition to a demilitarized Palestinian state.