IDF shoots masked settler during unrest following deadly terror attack

Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Hawara, near Nablus (Shechem), August 19, 2023. (Flash90)

An Israeli citizen in his 20s was hospitalized in moderate condition after he allegedly threw a stone at IDF soldiers and was shot by troops.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli citizen was shot and moderately wounded by IDF forces hours after the deadly terror shooting of an Israeli father and son in Huwara, during reported unrest involving settlers from nearby communities after the murders.

The Saturday afternoon murders of Silas Shai Nigrakar, 60, and his son, Aviad Nir, 28, were just the latest victims in a string of deadly terror attacks originating from the Palestinian Authority-controlled enclave in recent months.

Earlier this year, brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered by terrorists in Huwara, and American citizen David Stern was shot and seriously wounded in a separate incident in the town. Numerous other shooting incidents and car-ramming attacks have also occurred.

Late Saturday evening following the murders, Israeli citizens from nearby Jewish settlements reportedly lit fires in Huwara and threw rocks at homes and vehicles. There were no injuries reported during the unrest.

However, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, the IDF moved to arrest a group of residents of nearby Jewish communities who were allegedly throwing stones at Palestinian motorists on nearby Route 60.

While soldiers attempted to take the group into custody, a masked settler reportedly hurled a rock at IDF troops.

Soldiers opened fire, striking the man, who was not identified by name but was confirmed to be an Israeli citizen in his 20s. He was transported to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in moderate condition.

The search for the terrorist in Saturday’s deadly attack is still ongoing.

“It was with great sadness that I received the news of a father and son who were brutally murdered by terrorists who are thirsty for Jewish blood,” said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shortly after the attack.

“In these difficult moments, my heart goes out to the family. I hug them and send my condolences from the bottom of my heart. I trust the security forces who are currently chasing the abominable terrorist.”