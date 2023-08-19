WATCH: CCTV captures deadly terror shooting in Huwara August 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-cctv-captures-deadly-terror-shooting-in-huwara/ Email Print Security cameras at Huwara car wash capture terrorist shooting at father and son at point blank range before fleeing the scene. تغطية صحفية: "لحظة تنفيذ عــــمـــلـــية حوارة". pic.twitter.com/Vd3q5ExTSi — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 19, 2023 A separate video shows IDF forces and Magen David Adom paramedics evacuating the two victims from the scene of the attack. HuwaraJudea and SamariaPalestinian terrorSamariaShooting attack