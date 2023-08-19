WATCH: CCTV captures deadly terror shooting in Huwara

Search

Security cameras at Huwara car wash capture terrorist shooting at father and son at point blank range before fleeing the scene.



A separate video shows IDF forces and Magen David Adom paramedics evacuating the two victims from the scene of the attack.