IDF Staff Sgt. Danilo Mocanu falls in Gaza explosion

By JFeed

Staff Sergeant Danilo Mocanu, a 20-year-old IDF combat soldier from Holon, was killed in southern Gaza yesterday, the IDF announced this morning (Wednesday).

Mocanu served in the 51st Forward Command Post of the 82nd Battalion, part of the ‘Storm from Golan’ Brigade.

A preliminary investigation points to an explosion from a device that caused a building collapse where the troops were operating. Another soldier was also lightly injured during the incident.

His death is the IDF’s second tragic loss in the ongoing ‘Gideon Chariots’ operation, as Israeli forces intensify efforts against Hamas.

Channel 14’s military correspondent explained:

“Regarding last night’s incident in Gaza, where fighter Sergeant First Class (SFC) Danilo Mocanu, of blessed memory, was killed: Once again, a force entered a building, and it’s unclear why it wasn’t attacked or scanned prior to the troops’ entry.

The explosive device was planted by Hamas, not an IDF device, and it detonated, causing the building to collapse.

The IDF has the capability to scan and ensure that forces do not enter a booby-trapped building, so it’s unclear why we repeatedly walk into these death traps.

Danilo is the second soldier killed since the start of Operation Gideon Chariots, and this is while the forces in Gaza have not yet begun to fully intensify combat operations there.

Gaza is rigged with traps: that’s what terror organizations did during the ceasefire. The question is, why aren’t lessons being learned, and why do we keep walking into these death traps?

The IDF keeps giving the same answer to the question of why, responding, “We are investigating.”

While they are investigating, our soldiers are dying.”

On the evening of Mocanu’s death, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment in Gaza, vowing a fierce response: “Hamas will pay the price for its obstinacy: it will face the full force of our firepower, we will expand the maneuver, capture more territories, clear and destroy terror infrastructure until its defeat.”

Zamir added, “We are defending ourselves, and to do so, we must attack.” He also asserted that the IDF operates “in accordance with IDF values, the law, and international law,” and dismissed claims questioning the morality of their actions as “baseless.”

“Hamas has one option, and that is to release our hostages. If there is an agreement, the IDF will know how to adjust its operations accordingly.”

Zamir’s statement comes amid heightened tensions, with former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert recently claiming that Israel’s actions in Gaza are “very close to war crimes.”