IDF thwarts stabbing attack in Samaria

This was the latest in a surge of Palestinian terror attacks in recent weeks, including some that were deadly.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist as he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at Gitai Avishar Junction outside the city of Ariel in Samaria on Friday.

The terrorist, identified as Atef Reyan, ran toward a bus stop while wielding a knife, targeting a group of soldiers and civilians, the IDF said.

Photos and video published online showed the terrorist lying face down at the junction being taken away in an ambulance to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikvah, where he died of his wounds.

There were no Israeli casualties, however, an 18-year-old female was treated for shock by Magen David Adom paramedics.

The IDF arrested another suspect as well, who was in the assailant’s car.