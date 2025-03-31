IDF to brief families on Nova festival massacre findings

Cars outside the Nova music festival set on fire during the October 7th invasion. (Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS)

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday will begin presenting the results of its internal review into the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

The briefings will take place at the Tel Aviv Expo Center and are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Ynet reported on Monday.

The sessions will be conducted in small, focused groups and will include bereaved families, survivors, and freed hostages.

Mental health professionals will be available on-site to offer support during the presentations.

The inquiry, headed by IDF Brig. Gen. Ido Mizrahi, focuses on military readiness prior to the event, the timeline of the attack, and the response of security forces within and around the festival area.

Incidents outside the festival grounds remain under a separate, ongoing review.

Family members of security personnel will receive tailored briefings led by senior military officials.

In total, 344 families who lost loved ones have been invited to attend, alongside relatives of hostages and those who have since been released.

The final group to be briefed will be the survivors of the event, with their session scheduled for Thursday.