In farewell call to Rivlin, Abbas claims he wants ‘peace’, despite funding terrorists

The leaders have had a friendly relationship over the years, despite Abbas’ continued policy of funding terrorists.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he wishes for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a farewell phone call on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from Abbas’ office, he and Rivlin exchanged pleasantries.

“During the phone call, the president expressed his hope that peace between the two sides would be achieved as soon as possible,” read the statement. It added that Rivlin expressed his gratitude towards Abbas for the call.

Abbas’ continued ‘pay for slay’ policy of funding terrorists makes it apparent that his desire for “peace” is insincere.

Calling Abbas “my cousin,” Rivlin made a direct appeal to the Palestinian leader during a UN speech in June.

“We are not doomed to live together, we are destined to live together. It’s our role to end conflict,” he said.

He beseeched Abbas to “forget the past” and recognize the right of Jews to live in Israel.

“We returned to the homeland because everyone told us to,” Rivlin said, referring to centuries of expulsions of Jews in the diaspora.

“Israel will exist forever as a Jewish state, as long as it will continue to be a democratic one.”

In June 2018, Rivlin asked Prince William, who was on a regional tour at the time, to pass along a dovish message to Abbas.

“I know that you’re going to meet President Abbas. I would like you to send him a message of peace,” he said.

“Tell him it is about time, it is about time that we have to find together the way to build confidence. To build confidence as a first step to an understanding that we have to bring an end to the tragedy between us that has been going on for 120 years.”

Rivlin, who was born in 1939 in Jerusalem during the British Mandate era, appealed to the royal’s sense of duty.

“Your Royal Highness, I was born as a British subject,” Rivlin said.