In first, female officer appointed Military Secretary to the President

By TPS

In a historic decision, President Isaac Herzog decided Monday to appoint Col. N. as the next Military Secretary to the President of the State of Israel and to promote her to the rank of brigadier-general.

Due to her military intelligence background, she is identified in the media only by the first letter of her name and her photo as banned for publication.

The decision was made through an organized recruitment process and in coordination with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

Her role entails maintaining the president’s ties with the security establishment, briefing him on security matters and handling his meetings on security-related matters.

Col. N. will succeed Brig.-Gen. Alaa Abu Rukun, who has served in the role for the past three years. She has served in the IDF for 22 years, serving as IDF Central Command’s chief intelligence officer for the past year and a half. During her military career, she has held a series of commands in the field and in staff roles. N. is 40 years old, lives in central Israel, is married with two children, and holds degrees in the history of the Middle East.

Herzog congratulated Col. N. on her appointment and said he “trusts and am confident that she will be a welcome addition to my team of advisors, and that her professional and personal talents will bring tremendous value to the institution of the Presidency, the IDF, and the whole State of Israel. The glass ceiling is being smashed every day in Israel and I am proud that during my Presidency, another glass ceiling is being smashed, by a worthy and promising officer.”

He thanked Brig.-Gen. Alaa Abu Rukun for his devoted service at the President’s Residence and for his significant contribution to the IDF and the State of Israel.”