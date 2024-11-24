Iran ‘categorically denies’ involvement in murder of Chabad rabbi in UAE

Preliminary investigations indicated that three Uzbeks recruited by Iran had followed him after he left a supermarket, and they are believed to be responsible for his murder.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following the announcement from UAE authorities that three people were arrested in connection with the murder of Chabad rabbi Zvi Kogan, Iran’s embassy in the UAE “categorically denied” involvement in Kogan’s death.

There had been reports that, before his murder, Rabbi Kogan had been surveilled by Iranian intelligence and followed by Uzbek citizens recruited by Iran who later fled to Turkey.

The Iranian embassy in the UAE denies these and similar reports about Iranian connections with the incident.

On Sunday night, the Emirati interior ministry revealed that it had apprehended “the three individuals responsible for the murder of Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan national, as identified by his documents upon entry into the UAE, where he resided.”

The ministry emphasized that the United Arab Emirates “strongly condemns any threats to societal security” and praised the swift action of authorities in capturing the perpetrators involved in the murder of the Moldovan citizen.

Rabbi Kogan was an assistant to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, Chief Rabbi of the United Arab Emirates.

Rabbi Kogan and Rabbi Duchman were in Israel until Tuesday when they met with Yossi Shelley, the next Israeli ambassador to the UAE.

According to i24 News, Rabbi Kogan’s wife reported his disappearance to security authorities after he failed to show up to several meetings.

Rabbi Kogan is married to the niece of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, who was murdered along with his wife Rivka in Mumbai by Pakistani terrorists 16 years ago.

It was reported that Rabbi Kogan’s vehicle received a speeding ticket in Oman, but the authorities in Oman and the UAE did not take action after this suspicious event.

His body was discovered in Al-Ain, an inland oasis city near the eastern border with Oman. Authorities noted signs of violence on the body, as well as evidence of a struggle inside Kogan’s vehicle.

Kogan was found in his car in Al-Ain with his phone switched off. Preliminary investigations indicated that three Uzbeks had followed him after he left a supermarket, and they are believed to be responsible for his murder. The involvement of Uzbek militants, often linked to Tehran, is a known tactic.