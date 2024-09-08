Iran ‘certain’ to take revenge on Israel for Haniyeh killing, senior Revolutionary Guard officer warns

‘No doubt about it,’ says deputy chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: ‘Revenge is certain.’

By World Israel News Staff

Iran is still planning a major retaliatory action in response to Israel’s killing of a top Hamas terrorist in Tehran over a month ago, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer said over the weekend.

Speaking at a ceremony marking his promotion, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that despite more than a month passing since the assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in a targeted killing attributed to Israel, Iran remains intent on avenging the late Islamist leader’s death.

“Revenge is certain, and we have made it clear on multiple occasions,” Naqdi said. “There is no doubt about it. The retaliation must happen at the right time to be effective.”

Naqdi hinted that the planned retaliatory plot is already in motion, without providing details.

During his address, Naqdi also condemned the U.S. over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

“The U.S. is complicit in the atrocities in Gaza,” Naqdi said.

“America is the only sponsor and supporter of these crimes, and they invite the prime minister of the child-killing Zionist regime to the American Congress, and for five minutes they clap and whistle for the child-killing prime minister of the Zionist regime and stand forty times.”

Haniyeh was killed in an explosion in his vacation home in Tehran on July 31st, after he traveled to Iran ahead of the inauguration of President Masud Pezeshkian.

Within hours of the killing, Iran threatened to avenge Haniyeh’s assassination with attacks on Israel.

However, in mid-August, senior Iranian officials hinted that an Iranian retaliation could be avoided should Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire deal in talks brokered by Qatar and Egypt.