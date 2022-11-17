Iran just 2 years from nuclear bomb delivery, detonation – report

American officials told the Post that should Iran begin enriching uranium above 90%, which is considered weapons-grade, that would be a ‘game changer’ in terms of U.S. military intervention.

By World Israel News Staff

Senior Israeli defense and intelligence officials believe that Iran is just two years away from being able to deliver and detonate a full-scale nuclear bomb, according to a new report from The Jerusalem Post.

While the actual creation of the bomb requires several elements, such as the enrichment of uranium over a specific purity level, there are a number of critical skills needed in order to transport and detonate a nuclear bomb.

This specialized delivery process includes crucial modifications to the ballistic missile which would carry the nuclear warhead and a unique detonation process, which differs from standard explosives.

As Iran continues to ramp up its nuclear development program and enrich uranium over a 60% purity threshold, in direct violation of the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, Israeli intelligence and defense officials estimate that the Islamic Regime needs an additional two years to develop the delivery and detonation processes.

American officials told the Post that should Iran begin enriching uranium above 90%, which is considered weapons-grade, that would be a “game changer” in terms of U.S. military intervention.

The Post report found that it is unlikely that Israel will carry out a direct strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in the near future, although numerous sabotage attacks on Iranian nuclear assets and assassinations of nuclear scientists have widely been attributed to Israel.

Israeli officials are reportedly hopeful that crippling U.S. sanctions and the Jewish State’s low-scale interventions will be enough to curb Iran’s nuclear program, without the need for direct military action.

While speaking at a security conference in November 2021, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Iran was at “the most advanced stage” of nuclear weapons development.

“With or without an agreement, Iran will be a nuclear state and have a nuclear weapon within five years, tops,” said Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman at the same event.