Iran ‘not far’ from nuclear bomb, atomic watchdog chief warns

With indirect nuclear talks between US and Iran set to continue in Oman this weekend, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi visits Iran, warning Tehran’s atomic program is closing in on nuclear weapons capabilities.

By World Israel News Staff

The director of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency warned Wednesday that Iran’s nuclear program is nearing the capacity for producing atomic weapons.

On Wednesday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi visited Iran, just days before an American delegation, headed by US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, is set to fly to Oman for the second round of indirect nuclear talks with an Iranian mission, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

While the two sides had a “constructive and promising round of indirect talks” in Oman’s capital last Saturday, according to Araghchi, the two sides sparred this week over US demands that any new nuclear deal include a full cessation of Iranian uranium activities.

Witkoff had earlier this week appeared to indicate that civilian nuclear activities would be permitted, but later clarified that Iran would not be permitted to maintain any atomic program and that its enriched uranium would have to be placed under third-party control – possibly Russian.

During his visit to Iran, Grossi met with Araghchi in Tehran, calling the trip “timely” in light of the efforts to secure a new nuclear deal.

Grossi emphasized that any deal between Iran and the US would rely heavily on the IAEA to “provide credible assurances” that Iran’s nuclear program is of a “peaceful nature.” Grossi did not mention Witkoff’s condition that Iran cease all uranium enrichment activities – civilian or military.

Araghchi lauded Grossi in a tweet following their meeting, saying that “in the coming months, the Agency can play a crucial role in a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear file.”

“As a variety of spoilers are gathered to derail current negotiations, we need a director general of peace,” he quipped.

Iran has called for the IAEA to be the sole body responsible for assessing Tehran’s adherence to a possible nuclear deal, while Israel has lobbied the Trump administration to have the US itself take a role in verifying Iranian compliance.

Following his meeting with Araghchi, Grossi told the French newspaper Le Monde on Wednesday evening that Iran’s nuclear program is already “not far” from achieving weapons-producing capabilities.

“Iran has the pieces, and they could eventually put them together one day,” Grossi said, adding that only the IAEA can facilitate an agreement that would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“Without us, any agreement is just a piece of paper.”