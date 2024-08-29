Iran plotting suicide bombings in Israeli cities, ambassador warns

Scene of a Palestinian suicide bombing in 2002. Five Americans were among the victims. (AP/John McConnico, File)

Israel’s envoy to the United Nations pushes back on criticism from UN Secretary-General, says IDF military operations in Judea and Samaria necessary to prevent new wave of suicide bombings fueled by Iranian proxies.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Iranian government is working to bring back suicide bombings in Israeli cities, Israel’s envoy to the United Nations said Thursday, following threats by the Iranian-backed Hamas terror organization to resume the use of such bombings, which marked the terror waves of the 1990s and 2000s.

On Wednesday night, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel’s ongoing counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria, chiding Israel for the “loss of lives” after ten terrorists were killed in raids this week in Hamas positions in the Samaria city of Tulkarem.

“Latest developments in the occupied West Bank, including Israel’s launch of large-scale military operations, are deeply concerning,” Guterres tweeted.

“I strongly condemn the loss of lives, including of children, and I call for an immediate cessation of these operations. Only an end to the occupation and a return to a meaningful political process that will establish a two-state solution will bring an end to the violence.”

Hours later, on Thursday morning, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon defended the IDF counter-terror activities in Judea and Samaria, warning that Iran was actively working to facilitate suicide bombing attacks in Israeli cities by Arab terrorists operating out of the Palestinian Authority.

“Since October 7th, Iran has been actively working to smuggle sophisticated explosive devices into Judea and Samaria, intended for use in suicide bombings in the heart of Israeli cities,” Danon tweeted.

“The State of Israel will not sit idly by and wait for scenes of buses and cafes exploding in city centers. The IDF’s operations in Judea and Samaria have a clear goal: preventing Iranian terror-by-proxy that would harm Israeli civilians.”