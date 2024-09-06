‘Iranians for Trump’ emerges as unlikely ally for former president

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The group’s focus is supporting a candidate who will enhance US national security and promote a tougher stance toward the tyrannical regime.

By Jewish Breaking News

Who said Iran isn’t a big fan of Donald Trump?

A new political organization, “Iranians for Trump,” officially launched its campaign on Wednesday with the aim of mobilizing Iranian-American voters in support of the former president.

During his previous administration, Trump’s Middle East policy was characterized by standing up to Iran by withdrawing from the disastrous Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal and imposing strict economic sanctions in 2018.

However, with an estimated 1.5 million Iranians preferring to call freedom their home, the group’s focus is supporting a candidate who will enhance US national security and promote a tougher stance toward the tyrannical regime.

“While the Biden-Harris administration has struggled to effectively confront the threats posed by Iran’s regime, President Trump’s leadership is marked by an unwavering commitment to safeguarding American national security and supporting the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom,” spokesperson Nasim Behrouz told Iran International.

Earlier this week, Trump told Fox News that if Iran reaches the Uranium enrichment threshold to produce a nuclear bomb, then it’s game over for Israel.

“I am not looking to be enemies with Iran. I would love to get along with them, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon. You just cannot let them have a nuclear weapon. But I will say this: If they do have a nuclear weapon, Israel is gone. It will be gone.”

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s latest assessment, Iran has declared itself unconstrained by the JCPOA limits.

This has been accompanied by dangerous actions, including an expansion of its nuclear program and a reduction in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring.