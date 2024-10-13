Iran’s missile attack caused over $40 million in damage to Israel

Approximately 1,000 of the claims were made in Hod HaSharon in central Israel.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Iran’s ballistic missile barrage on Oct. 1 caused an estimated 150-200 million shekels ($39-$53 million) in damage, the Israel Tax Authority reported in an initial assessment released on Sunday.

The Authority reported that around 2,500 compensation claims were filed with the government. Around 2,200 of those claims were for apartment buildings damaged during the attack.

Approximately 1,000 of the claims were made in Hod HaSharon in central Israel. Another 50 million shekels ($13 million) were caused to a luxury complex on the northern Tel Aviv beachfront.

Residents had gone to the shelters and no injuries were reported.

Iran fired more than 180 missiles, claiming it was in response for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July and Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut in September.

One Palestinian in the Jericho area was killed by falling debris from a missile interception while a 68-year-old Israeli man in Afula died of stress after entering a safe room.

Israeli leaders have vowed to retaliate but have not indicated when, or what their targets would be. According to Israeli media reports, the US is considering deploying Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) batteries to bolster Israel’s air defenses against an Iranian counter-attack.