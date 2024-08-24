ISIS claims responsibility for deadly knife attack in Germany ‘in revenge for Muslims in Palestine’

The killer is still at large, and his connection with ISIS has not yet been confirmed.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

ISIS (Islamic State In Syria) claimed responsibility via Telegram for a stabbing attack in Germany that killed 3 and injured 8 and claimed it was “revenge for the Muslims in Palestine.”

However, the terrorist is still at large, and their connection with ISIS has not yet been confirmed.

On Friday, a man wielding a knife killed two men aged 67 and 56, along with a 56-year-old woman, and wounded 8 others in Fronhof Central Square in Solingen.

Four of the wounded are in critical condition.

A 15-year-old who spoke with the attacker is being questioned for any possible connection with him.

While the teenager spoke to him, the man was heard saying, “I’m going to stab everyone,” and there are suspicions he may have known about the plans to attack but didn’t report it.

German police have launched a manhunt, and the terrorist is still at large.

The stabbing took place during a music festival held to celebrate 650 years of Solingen, and the three-day festival was expected to attract 75,000 visitors.

Before ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, German police were baffled regarding the attacker’s motives.

‘None of us knows why’ the attack took place,” said Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state.

“I can’t say anything about the motive now,” he added, and the attacker left the scene ‘relatively quickly.’

