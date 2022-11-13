Islamic scholar on Temple Mount: ‘No such thing as Palestine’ November 13, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/islamic-scholar-on-temple-mount-no-such-thing-as-palestine/ Email Print Palestinian Islamic scholar Issam Amira said in a sermon at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem that any form of Arab nationalism, including Palestinian nationalism, is a “colonial heretical innovation,” calling all Arab states are “null and void.” Furthermore, he said, the only valid identity is the Islamic identity, and the only valid political system is an Islamic caliphate. al-Aqsa mosqueIncitementRadical Islam