Israel cancels agreement recognizing UNRWA

View of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Gaza. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

‘Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the U.N. that substantiate Hamas’ infiltration of UNRWA, the U.N. did nothing to rectify the situation,’ tweeted Danon.

By JNS

Israel has terminated the 1967 agreement outlining the terms of its relations with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a week after the Knesset passed legislation banning the organization’s operations in the Jewish state.

“UNRWA, whose employees took part in the October 7 massacre and many of whose workers are Hamas operatives, is part of the problem in the Gaza Strip, not part of the solution,” according to a statement released by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Monday.

“The U.N. was provided with countless pieces of evidence regarding Hamas operatives who work at UNRWA and about the use of UNRWA facilities for terrorism, and nothing was done,” he added.

“Don’t believe those claiming there is no substitute for UNRWA. Already, the vast majority of humanitarian aid [in Gaza] is delivered through other organizations, only 13 percent is delivered through UNRWA,” the statement continued.

“The State of Israel is bound by international law and will continue to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza in a manner that will not harm the security of the citizens of Israel,” wrote Katz.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon welcomed the move, and reiterated Jerusalem’s commitment to providing aid to the Palestinians.

“The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations but not with organizations that promote terrorism against us,” he added.

Following the legislation on UNRWA, the State of Israel officially notified the President of the General Assembly of the termination of cooperation with the agency. Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN that substantiate Hamas' infiltration of UNRWA, the UN did… pic.twitter.com/UUti6zZrOT — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 4, 2024

Last week, the Knesset made it illegal for UNRWA to operate in Israeli territory, and for state officials to cooperate with the agency.

Following the Knesset’s vote, the Israeli Foreign Ministry called the Palestinian refugee agency “rotten.”

“It is not just a few rotten apples, as U.N. Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres is trying to claim. UNRWA in Gaza is a rotten tree entirely infected with terrorist operatives,” the ministry stated at the time.

“Hamas has infiltrated UNRWA in Gaza widely and deeply,” the statement continued.

“UNRWA employees were involved in the horrific 7 October massacre. Moreover, Israel handed over to the U.N. details about an additional 100 Hamas operatives who are employed by UNRWA, yet UNRWA has not taken any measures to handle the issue, and is not moving forward with any serious steps to deal with the terrorist operatives in its ranks.”

The U.S. State Department expressed “deep concern” over the legislation, emphasizing UNRWA’s role in delivering aid to Gaza.

The Biden administration has stepped up pressure on Jerusalem to meet a host of demands focused on vastly expanding the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Last month, the White House confirmed an Axios report that Washington had sent a letter to Israel containing an ultimatum: Improve the humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian enclave within 30 days or risk a hold-up in the supply of U.S. weapons.