Israel inches toward lockdown as tough new corona restrictions go into effect

Israeli police close shops and disperse public gatherings following the government decisions in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. March 24, 2020. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

With some exceptions, citizens will be limited to going out for necessities only, i.e. food and medicine.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s government agreed to the toughest restrictions yet to fight the corona pandemic. A nearly complete curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Citizens will be limited to going out for necessities only, i.e. food and medicine.

Exceptions will be made for people traveling to prayer, funerals and certain ceremonies, like weddings. But the events must take place outside with no more than 10 people participating and they will keep a distance of two meters from each another as per earlier restrictions.

Israelis will also be allowed to go out to exercise, but no more than 100 meters from their homes.

There are still more exceptions, such as children traveling between divorced parents, court proceedings and urgent veterinary services.

In order to enforce these strictures, Israeli ministers asked during the deliberations that took place between Monday and Tuesday that stronger punishments be put in place. These would include fines and in the most severe cases, imprisonment.

The government also put a complete lockdown on public transportation. Private vehicles can only travel for necessary purposes and only with two people in the vehicle.

Transit vehicles to take people to essential work will be allowed and cabs to transport people for medical reasons (only three people will be allowed in a cab at one time).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also announced that remote schooling will resume after a teacher’s dispute over salaries froze instruction for a week.

“It was determined that teachers, in the entire education system, from kindergartens through 10th grade (including primary and middle schools) would receive full salaries by the end of Passover. Starting today, teachers will return to remote learning; only nine days will be returned during the summer,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Israeli officials still consider the situation under control. “We still don’t have an uncontrolled outbreak,” deputy director general of the Health Ministry, Itamar Grotto, said on Tuesday. “Indeed, we see a rise every day in the number of new cases, but part of this is explained by the increased lab testing. The epidemic is still at controlled levels.”