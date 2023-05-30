Israel: Iran ‘close to point of no return’

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is in Slovakia as part of efforts to improve ties with the EU.

By JNS

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with European counterparts in Slovakia on Tuesday and called for unity in countering the Iranian threat before it is too late.

During the closed-door session in the capital Bratislava, Cohen also discussed strengthening the Abraham Accords and relations with the E.U. bloc.

He is the first Israeli foreign minister to address the Slavkov/Austerlitz format—a regional cooperation forum consisting of Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The meeting included Ministers Alexander Schallenberg of Austria, Jan Lipavský of the Czech Republic and Miroslav Wlachovský of Slovakia.

“We discussed the joint fight against the Iranian nuclear issue and I said that we are close to the point of no return. We must act in cooperation against the reign of terror in Tehran,” Cohen posted to Twitter following the meeting.

“In addition, we discussed strengthening ties between the countries of the Abraham Accords. We continue to strengthen relations with the countries of the European Union, an important and strategic step to promote the interests of the State of Israel,” he continued.

Cohen kicked off his Central European trip on Sunday night in Croatia, on Monday meeting in Zagreb with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and other top officials. Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman joined Israel’s top diplomat at the Zagreb Holocaust Memorial.

Cohen also met with the country’s President Zoran Milanović.

He will also visit Austria and Hungary before heading back to Israel. While in Budapest, Cohen will attempt to reach a final agreement on Hungary moving its embassy to Jerusalem. He is expected to meet with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó and possibly with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

It is Cohen’s seventh visit to Europe since he assumed office on Dec. 29, part of an effort to improve ties with the European Union.