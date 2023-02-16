Israel pays big price for ignoring Palestinian incitement on social media February 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israel-pays-price-for-ignoring-palestinian-incitement-on-social-media/ Email Print Lt.-Col. (res) Maurice Hirsch, former head of IDF prosecution, joins ILTV to talk in depth about the security situation and the dangerous escalation. Iron DomeIsraeli Security ForcesJerusalem terrorPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian terrorPalestinian terror fundingRockets from Gaza