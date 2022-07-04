ISRAEL: Terrorists are ‘the first to bear responsibility’ for journalist’s death

“The first to bear responsibility in such events, are the terrorists who operate from within population centers,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated after an investigation by the U.S. failed to determine conclusively whether the fatal shot was fired by Israeli soldiers or Islamic Jihad terrorists.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid also commented on the investigation, noting that “tragically, hundreds of journalists have been killed in recent years in combat zones around the world.

“The State of Israel recognizes the importance of freedom of the press and safeguarding journalists as they carry out their duties.

“As Prime Minister of Israel, I give full and unequivocal backing to the IDF soldiers who risk their lives to defend the citizens of Israel from terrorism and who work around the clock for the security of Israel.”