Israeli actress Gal Gadot criticized for not wearing hostage pin at Golden Globes

According to the Golden Globes rules, Gadot was restricted from wearing a hostage pin because such jewelry would be deemed ‘political.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli actress Gal Gadot was criticized on social media for not wearing a hostage pin when she presented an award at the Golden Globes.

However, according to the Golden Globes rules, Gadot was restricted from wearing a hostage pin because such jewelry would be deemed “political.”

Shortly before the ceremony, Gadot posted on Instagram about the Hamas propaganda video featuring hostage Liri Albag.

Gadot also posted a picture of herself wearing a yellow diamond with her Golden Globes outfit.

However, this didn’t stop some social media commenters from criticizing her for not wearing the pin.

The yellow diamond didn’t impress Keshet 12 host Ofira Assayag, who posted criticism of Gadot on Instagram, saying, “One pin is important. A small pin but with great meaning in my eyes. The whole world wouldn’t have ruined your dress, Mrs. Gal Gadot. Shame on you. Hypocrisy is rampant.”

Assayag posted a more aggressive message later; “I want to tell you something, Gal. After all, you didn’t receive any award; it’s not that you missed a campaign, it’s not that your film was ruined or your livelihood was harmed. You would come out super big and super Israeli if you said, ‘I only come out [onstage] with a hostage pin.’ But you’re a politician, you want to look pretty. Gal Gadot, move on; for me, you’re not Israeli.”

Assyag received hundreds of comments, mostly criticizing Gadot.

Ynet interviewed a source close to Gadot who said, “As a presenter, she was bound by specific rules and could not wear the pin. Gal struggled with this decision, which is why she posted her call to free the hostages before the event. Working with her team, she found a creative solution by wearing a yellow ring to symbolize the cause. It was important to her to honor the guidelines while still drawing attention to the hostages.”