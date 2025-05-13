Israeli archaeologists resume excavations at ancient capital of biblical kingdom

View of the ancient archeological site of Sebastia, near the northern Samaria city of Nablus, May 12, 2025. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The resumption of work in Sebastia reflects the Israeli government’s desire to intensify archaeological activity in Judea and Samaria, where research is complicated by the territories’ controversial international status.

By Anna Epshtein, TPS

For the first time in decades, Israeli archaeologists resumed excavations at Sebastia on Monday, aiming to preserve what was once the capital of the Biblical Kingdom of Israel and make it accessible to the public.

“Right now, we work on preserving what previous excavations have uncovered,” Eyal Freiman, Staff Officer of Archaeology at the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, which is responsible for excavations in the area, told The Press Service of Israel.

“The works are currently centered around one of the main streets of the city with the ‘Hellenistic Gate,’ with dozens of columns along it. The goal is to make the area accessible to the public.”

Sebastia was the capital of the Israelite Kingdom during the reigns of Omri and Ahab. The Israeli government is investing NIS 32 million ($8.9 million) into the project in northern Samaria.

“Sebastia is one of the most important sites in our national and historical heritage. Establishing a Samaria National Park at the site is a significant step in preserving the Jewish and cultural heritage of the Land of Israel,” Israeli Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu said in a statement on Monday.

“Our desire is to breathe new life into the site and make it a magnet for hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, which will strengthen the connection between the people, their heritage and their country.”

Archaeological excavations were held at the site in the early 1900s and then in the 1930s. Jordan initiated smaller excavations in 1967 before the outbreak of the Six-Day War.

The Civil Administration gave a green light to work on creating a national park in Sebastia in the 2000s. However, work stopped 12 years ago “amid political chaos and lack of budget,” Freiman told TPS-IL.

The site is within Area C of Samaria, meaning Israel has both administrative and security control. However, the park borders on the Palestinian village of Sebastia in Area B where the Palestinian Authority manages civilian affairs.

As TPS-IL recently reported, Israeli archaeologists find themselves effectively blacklisted by the international academic community, unable to publish findings from Judea and Samaria.

The politics-driven policies of the academic archaeological world results in the erasing of biblical history.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority deliberately strives to wipe out evidence of the Jewish connection to the land imperils sites of tremendous historical value, archaeological experts told TPS-IL.

In an attempt to change the equation, the Israeli government allocated an unprecedented $33 million budget to preserve archaeological sites in Area C of Judea and Samaria.

As another part of this effort, Antiquities Authority together with leading universities organized in February the first international conference on Judea and Samaria archaeology and site conservation which attracted dozens of researches from many countries.

To further protect Jewish heritage sites, Israeli lawmaker Amit Halevy proposed extending the Israeli Antiquities Authority’s jurisdiction to Judea and Samaria, replacing the Civil Administration’s Archaeology Staff Officer.

Proponents argue that the Civil Administration is not equipped to deal with the challenges of preserving and excavating sites. Critics warn this move may get all Israeli archaeology banned from international cooperation.