UNESCO brands ancient capital of Israel ‘Palestinian heritage,’ drawing Israeli fury

View of the ancient archeological site of Sebastia, near the northern Samaria city of Nablus, May 12, 2025. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli sharply condemned UNESCO for recognizing Sebastia—the site of ancient Samaria, capital of the biblical Kingdom of Israel—as a Palestinian heritage site, accusing the organization of disregarding the site’s deep Jewish history.

During a visit to Sebastia, Chikli read directly from the First Book of Kings, which recounts how King Omri purchased the hill of Samaria and built his capital there nearly 3,000 years ago. “Defining the ancient capital of Israel as a Palestinian heritage site is an insult to anyone’s intelligence,” he declared.

Chikli vowed Israel would deepen its presence at historic sites throughout Samaria, saying his ministry has already allocated significant resources to preserve and develop Sebastia. “We will continue to invest in and build the Land, restore it from its ruins, and preserve and develop its heritage for future generations.”