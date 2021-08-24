Israeli child terror victims enjoy therapeutic summer camp and activities

“For these children, many whom suffer from PTSD, the camp is designed to facilitate their mental coping mechanisms and to strengthen their resilience,” said a Jewish Agency official.

By World Israel News Staff

Child victims of terror from Israel’s Gaza Strip-adjacent communities are enjoying a fun-filled summer camp experience aimed at helping them heal from their traumatic experiences, the Jewish Agency announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Some 100 children ranging in age from 6 to 16 and their families are treated to visits to local pools, amusement parks, the Ramat Gan safari and other attractions, along with animal therapy and drama classes.

The campers are officially recognized by the Israeli government as victims of terror because they have suffered physical or psychological harm due to rockets and arson balloons launched by Gaza-based terror groups.

The program is offered for children from several municipalities in southern Israel, including Sderot, Ashkelon, Beersheba and the Bedouin city of Rahat.

“For these children who face a complex reality, including many who suffer from post-traumatic stress, the camp is designed to facilitate their mental coping mechanisms and to strengthen their resilience,” said former MK Ayelet Nahmias Verbin, who serves as Chair of The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror in a statement.

“The support of world Jewry, through the Fund for Victims of Terror, reminds the residents of Israeli communities near Gaza that they are not alone.”

The camp is an initiative of the Jewish Agency for Israel’s Fund for Victims of Terror and backed by funding from the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Keren Hayesod, the Genesis Philanthropy Group, and donors from global Jewish communities.

“Genesis Philanthropy Group considers supporting the Jewish communities under threat, in Israel and beyond, as a natural extension of our mission,” added Genesis Philanthropy Group CEO Marina Yudborovsky.

“We are proud to help the efforts of The Jewish Agency to provide relief to children who had been targeted by terrorism.”