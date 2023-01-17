Israeli defense minister, US Central Command chief hold ‘productive’ talk, focus on Iran

Galant expressed his appreciation to Kurilla for his personal contribution to strengthening military ties between the two countries.

By World Israel News Staff

Minister of Defense Yoav Galant met Monday morning with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, at Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

In what was described as a “productive discussion,” Galant highlighted the “unique and powerful bond” between the United States and Israel, and the importance of further deepening defense and technological cooperation between the respective defense establishments.

Galant expressed his appreciation to Kurilla for his personal contribution to strengthening military ties between the two countries.

The Israeli minister also reflected on the great value that the CENTCOM framework provides to bilateral and multilateral defense cooperation in the Middle East, thereby contributing directly to regional security and stability.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring ongoing dialogue, expanding cooperation and deepening the level of communication in the face of attacks by Iran and its proxies on sovereign nations and attempts to destabilize the Middle East.

The Israel Defense Forces and the American military’s Central Command have conducted several joint drills in recent years.

Recently, the Israeli and U.S. air forces held a two-day drill that was the largest joint aerial exercise in years, simulating strikes against Iran’s nuclear program and mid-flight refueling.