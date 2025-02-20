Israeli forces kill three armed terrorists near Jenin

By JNS

Israeli forces killed three armed terrorists in the Al-Fara area south of Jenin in northern Samaria on Wednesday, according to the military.

The coordinated counterterrorism operation involved Israel Defense Forces soldiers alongside the Israel Border Police’s “Yamam” National Counter-Terrorism Unit, guided by Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence.

According to the IDF, the terrorists were involved in weapons trafficking. Two additional suspects were apprehended during the operation.

Following the engagement, security forces conducted thorough searches, uncovering a disassembled M-16 rifle hidden underground, additional weaponry and a handgun.

בשעות האחרונות, במהלך המבצע לסיכול טרור בצפון השומרון, מסתערבי מג״ב איו״ש וכוחות צה״ל, בהכוונה מודיעינית של שב״כ, חיסלו שלושה מחבלים מבוקשים בכפר פרעה שבחטיבת מנשה, אשר עסקו בסחר באמצעי לחימה למטרות טרור.

שני מבוקשים נוספים נעצרו בפעילות >> pic.twitter.com/lWu4z0qdJD — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 19, 2025

The IDF emphasized that Israeli security forces remain committed to ongoing counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria and safeguarding the citizens of Israel.

Central Command chief updates on northern Samaria operations

Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, IDF Central Command chief, addressed the Judea, Samaria and Seam Zone Council Heads Conference on Wednesday at Central Command headquarters, highlighting ongoing counterterrorism efforts in northern Samaria.

He outlined the progress of “Operation Iron Wall,” aimed at dismantling terror networks, alongside the security forces’ continuous measures to safeguard residents.

מפקד פיקוד המרכז בכנס ראשי מועצות יהודה ושומרון וישובי התפר: ״כוחותינו פועלים בחודש האחרון במבצע בצפון השומרון לצד המשך מאמץ ההגנה מתוך מחויבות לביטחון התושבים״ כנס ראשי מועצות יהודה ושומרון וראשי יישובי התפר, התקיים היום בבסיס פיקוד המרכז>> pic.twitter.com/TPIkAl2YDC — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 19, 2025

Bluth also discussed the monitoring of terrorists released under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, emphasizing efforts by the Shin Bet and IDF to prevent future attacks.

The conference fostered dialogue between military leaders and local officials on shared security challenges and strategies for continued cooperation.