Israeli intelligence helped US eliminate Soleimani, NBC reports

Reports related to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani acknowledge the assistance of Israeli intelligence, in addition to “a network of spies inside Baghdad Airport involved in leaking sensitive security details” about the Iranian general’s arrival.

By World Israel News and JNS

According to a Sunday report by NBC News, Israeli intelligence played a role in the U.S. drone strike during which Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed.

The report regarding Israeli intelligence arrived on the heels of news regarding a network of informants in Damascus and Baghdad international airports who allegedly collaborated with the U.S. military as part of the strike that killed Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an exclusive report by Reuters revealed on Thursday.

According to the report, an investigation into the drone strike is being led by Falih al-Fayadh, who is Iraq’s National Security Adviser and head of the PMF, which organizes Shi’ite militias backed by Iran.

The investigation has “strong indications that a network of spies inside Baghdad Airport were involved in leaking sensitive security details,” on Soleimani’s arrival to Baghdad, an Iraqi security official told Reuters. They were comprised of two security staffers at the Baghdad airport and two Cham Wings employees, including “a spy at the Damascus airport and another one working on board the airplane,” the source said.

The investigators see the four as part of a wider group of people who were feeding information to the U.S. military.