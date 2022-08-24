Israeli kidnapped in Brazil, rescued by local police

The victim, who was abducted by a local gang and held for ransom, was released overnight.

By TPS

A 30-year-old Israeli man who was kidnapped on Tuesday in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was tracked down and rescued by local forces after hours in captivity.

The incident began when the man went out for a night meeting using an Uber and was ambushed by a local gang. Along with the Israeli, the Uber driver was also kidnapped and later dumped by the kidnappers in an abandoned area.

The initial information came to the police from the Uber driver. A few hours later, the kidnappers contacted the Israeli’s family members and demanded ransom. The kidnappers also withdrew a sum of money from an ATM using the Israeli’s credit card.

Local police managed to triangulate the kidnappers’ and the abductee’s cell phones and pinpointed their location. They subsequently managed to reach three of the kidnappers and arrested them. Later on, they reached the Israeli, who was being held at another location with the other members of the gang.

He was released and reunited with his family members. Aviel Avraham, the Israeli consul-general in Sao Paulo, talked to him and said he sounded upset but that he was very relieved and in good condition.

Officials from the Israeli Foreign Ministry were in contact with Brazilian authorities throughout the incident.