Israeli lawmaker compares Trump’s Gaza plan to Nazi Holocaust

Arab party’s sole Jewish MK, already suspended from the Knesset, now faces new ethics board complaint after he compared plan to encourage voluntary mass migration of Gazans to the Holocaust of the 1930s and 1940s.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli lawmaker sparked controversy Tuesday morning, after he compared President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle the entire population of Gaza abroad – and Israel’s efforts to facilitate the implementation of the plan – to the ethnic cleansing of Jews in Austria under the Nazi regime.

In a post to his X account, MK Ofer Cassif – a former Hebrew University lecturer now serving as the sole Jewish member in the Hadash-Ta’al party – published a photograph from 1938 showing Austrian Jews lined up outside of the Central Office for Jewish Emigration in Vienna.

“86 years ago this month, the ‘Central Office for Jewish Emigration’ was established in Berlin with the aim of encouraging voluntary emigration of Jews from Germany,” Cassif wrote, apparently drawing from a text published last summer, marking the anniversary of the opening of the Central Office.

The Central Office for Jewish Emigration was established by senior SS officer Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects of the Holocaust, and the sole Nazi official to be tried and executed in the State of Israel for his role in the genocide of European Jewry.

First established in Vienna in August 1938, the Central Office for Jewish Emigration was created months after the Anschluss unified Austria and Germany, bringing Vienna under Nazi rule.

Cassif, who is already serving a six-month suspension from the Knesset after he signed onto a petition accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip and calling for an international investigation of the Jewish state, could now face a second suspension, after a fellow MK submitted a complaint with the Knesset’s ethics committee.

MK Amog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) announced via X Tuesday that he had filed the complaint, calling Cassif a “traitor.”

“I have just submitted a complaint to the Knesset Ethics Committee against the terrorist supporter Ofer Cassif for his despicable and disgraceful comparison of the voluntary migration plan for Gaza residents to the voluntary migration of Jews from Nazi Germany,” Cohen wrote.

“I sincerely hope that he will once again be severely punished and have his salary revoked. This traitor is unworthy of being in the Israeli Knesset and certainly not of representing the public—he represents the interests of Hamas and BDS movements and serves as a fifth column among us.”