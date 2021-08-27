Israeli leaders vow to ‘stand shoulder to shoulder with US against terrorism’ after Kabul attacks

ISIS-K, the affiliate group of the Islamic State in Afghanistan and Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks.

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

Israeli leaders and lawmakers expressed their condolences over Thursday’s deadly double attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed over 70 people, including 13 U.S. military personnel.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our deep sadness over the loss of American lives in Kabul,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote.

“Israel stands with the United States in these difficult times, just as America has always stood with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United States, he added.

Other Israeli officials noted the common threat of terrorism and the shared pain it brings with it.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the fight against terrorism,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote.

Lapid’s comments were echoed by those of Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. and UN, Gilad Erdan, who said, “Israel embraces the brave American soldiers who gave their lives to save so much.”

Bennett, currently in Washington, was scheduled to meet President Joe Biden shortly after the attacks took place. The meeting was postponed and will take place on Friday evening instead, the the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

ISIS-K, the affiliate group of the Islamic State in Afghanistan and Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks.

In a press conference on Thursday evening, Biden vowed to hunt down the terrorists behind the attacks.

“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said. “I have also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities. We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing,” Biden said.