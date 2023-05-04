Israeli soldier wounded in Huwara terror attack

Scene of terrorist stabbing attack in Huwara, May 4th 2023 (Courtesy of MDA)

Female Palestinian Arab terrorist shot and killed on the scene.

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in the village of Huwara, near Nablus in Samaria, on Thursday.

The terrorist, a 26-year-old Palestinian Arab woman name Iman Ziyad Odeh, was shot dead at the scene.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom were dispatched to the scene of the attack.

In cooperation with an army medical team, the MDA first responders treated the victim before evacuating via ambulance.

The victim, a soldier in his 20s, was taken to hospital fully conscious and in stable condition.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw the wounded man sitting fully conscious and suffering from a penetrating injury to his body,” said MDA volunteer Moti Dahan. “We immediately gave him medical treatment and with the help of an IDF medical force, he was taken to the hospital.”

The Israeli military has recently upgraded the road infrastructure in Huwara to increase security for Israelis driving on Route 60, the highway that runs through the village.

It comes after a series of Palestinian terrorist attacks taking advantage of the congestion that slows down vehicles entering the area, including the murder of brothers Hallel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19—Israelis shot by a Palestinian terrorist as they sat in traffic on Feb. 26.

The number of lanes on Route 60 at Einabus Square was doubled, from two to four. The IDF also removed a traffic circle at Yitzhar Junction that had been built as a traffic safety measure. Both projects are aimed at increasing speeds through the terror-stronghold village until the completion of a bypass road.

Also, a large number of IDF personnel have been deployed to the area and 13 new defensive positions were built to discourage attacks and to reduce response times in the event they take place.

The IDF’s Samaria Brigade has also bolstered security inspections, including the deployment of additional checkpoint barriers.