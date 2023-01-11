Israeli wounded in stabbing attack near Hebron

The scene of a terrorist attack in the South Hebron Hills, Jan. 11, 2023. (Magen David Adom)

The 18-year-old terrorist managed to stab his victim in the neck and head before being shot.

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man, later identified as Elyashiv Nahum, was moderately wounded Wednesday in a stabbing attack at Havat Yehuda, located near Shim’a in the South Hebron Hills region of Judea.

The terrorist, 18-year-old Samar Samamra, a resident of the Palestinian village of ad-Dhahiriya south of Hebron, managed to stab his victim in the neck and head before being shot by a Jewish resident of the area. Samamra died later of his injuries.

The victim, approximately 30 years old, remained conscious. Magen David Adom paramedics treated him on the scene for injuries to his upper body and then evacuated him in stable condition to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

Earlier Wednesday, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on the Salem military base and a nearby checkpoint in Samaria No one was injured.

Border Police returned fire at the assailants, who fled in the direction of Jenin.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian gunman was shot dead during clashes with Israeli troops in Nablus (Shechem) in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the IDF.

Israeli forces exchanged fire with gunmen after entering the Balata area to arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw the wounded man sitting, fully conscious and suffering from laceration injuries in his upper body. We gave him medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and bandages and evacuated him for further treatment in the hospital when his condition was moderate and stable., said Magen David Adom paramedic Elyashiv Ameti.