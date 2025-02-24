Israeli President: ‘No one must be left behind’

Israel suffering immense pain’ over killings of Bibas family, says President Herzog, adding that the Jewish state cannot leave any hostages behind in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Monday to ensure that every Israeli hostage held captive in the Gaza Strip is returned home, as he lamented the “immense pain” suffered by Israelis following the confirmation that the Bibas children were killed in captivity.

Speaking at the 22nd Jerusalem Conference of the Sheva Media Group on Monday, Herzog said Israel was in the midst of a “profoundly historic period,” facing continuing threats and an ongoing “difficult war.”

“First and foremost, we are living in a profoundly historic period for the Jewish people,” said Herzog.

“We are committed to strengthening the people of Israel in the face of the threats that surround us, and this difficult war.”

“We are committed to embracing and supporting the bereaved families who have paid an immense price for our independence, our resilience, and our victory, and to working toward bringing our sons and daughters home.

“Michal and I have met with over a thousand bereaved families this year. The people of Israel are extraordinary—diverse, fascinating—and each family has its own story. I bow my head in remembrance every single day.”

Responding to the return of the remains of the two youngest captives taken hostage on October 7th, 2023, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, along with the return of the body of their mother, Shiri Bibas, Herzog castigated the “heinous” murder of the three, and acknowledged the “immense” national pain following their return.

“As a nation, the issue that weighs on us most heavily is that of the hostages. The pain is immense, and I know that all of Israel was in deep, national mourning when we learned of the heinous murder of the Bibas family and Oded Lifshitz. At the same time, we long for, rejoice, and weep as we see hostages returning home—they are our brothers and sisters.”

Amid fears the ceasefire and hostage deal between Hamas and Israel may not survive to its second phase, Herzog emphasized the importance of returning every hostage from captivity.

“I believe that we must bring them all home and make every possible effort to complete their return, doing whatever is necessary to ensure that not one is left behind.”

“I have had close and personal conversations with both returning hostages and the families of those still held captive. For me, the commandment of redeeming captives is a supreme duty that embodies the highest bond between a nation and its citizens.”