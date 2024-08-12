Israeli prosecutors drop case against sanctioned Samaria resident

Elisha Yered, who was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan in the West Bank village of Burqa, outside the entrance to the Ofer military court on October 5, 2023, where the court will hear Yered's appeal against the administrative order. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Elisha Yered was sanctioned by the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia over his online advocacy.

By JNS

Israeli authorities have dropped a case against right-wing activist Elisha Yered in which he was accused of incitement for urging “revenge” in the face of Palestinian terror, the Honenu legal aid group said over the weekend.

The investigation focused on two X posts in which Yered had warned that “Jews will rise up and defend themselves with their own hands” due to the security establishment’s failure to stem a wave of deadly attacks.

“The security authorities have completely abandoned us. They will wake up only when you start defending yourselves,” the activist had tweeted.

Yered, who has since been sanctioned by the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia over his online advocacy and alleged interference with an investigation into the deadly 2023 shooting of a Palestinian in Samaria, was summoned for interrogation one year ago.

Honenu attorney Adi Keidar, who represents Yered, voiced satisfaction with the State Attorney’s Office’s decision last week to close the case.

“In a democratic state, one may level criticism at a governmental body. Freedom of expression is a fundamental value in a democracy. We hope that law enforcement authorities will turn their energies and resources to fighting an intensive war on terror instead of harassing residents of Judea and Samaria,” the attorney said in a statement shared by Honenu.

Yered added, “Just as this probe ended without results and did not deter us from continuing our work, every action they take in the future will not stop us. We continue our efforts for the land and people of Israel.”