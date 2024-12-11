Israeli startup unveils platform countering AI-driven cyber threats

CyTwist’s solution leverages counterintelligence methodologies and hyper-targeted probability algorithms to profile threat actors and detect malicious activity in real time.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

CyTwist, an Israeli startup, unveiled a new cybersecurity platform on Wednesday targeting the escalating threats posed by AI-generated malware and other threats.

“The use of AI in cyberattacks is reshaping the threat landscape, enabling attackers to operate elusively and at speed, capable of gliding past traditional security solutions that rely on signatures and rules. This is where CyTwist can make a real difference,” said Eran Orzel, CEO of the Ramat Gan-based startup.

The emergence of AI in cyberattacks has transformed the threat landscape, empowering cybercriminals to develop highly adaptive malware and sophisticated phishing campaigns.

These AI-assisted threats exploit meticulously structured code and custom encryption, bypassing conventional defenses and posing significant risks to organizations worldwide.

According to industry research, 89% of IT security teams anticipate that AI-augmented cyber threats will have a profound impact on their organizations within the next two years.

This growing concern is compounded by the escalating financial toll of cyberattacks, which are increasing by 15% annually.

CyTwist’s solution is purpose-built to counteract this trend, detecting malicious behavior earlier in the attack cycle and stopping invaders before they can cause harm.

“Our patented detection engine is specifically engineered to address these challenges, as demonstrated by the results of our red team simulation where we successfully intercepted AI-generated malware that evaded the EDR solution entirely. With the proliferation of AI, there is a lower threshold to create highly effective cyberattacks, and therefore an urgent need for technology like ours to provide a powerful counter,” said Orzal.

CyTwist’s solution leverages counterintelligence methodologies and hyper-targeted probability algorithms to profile threat actors and detect malicious activity in real time.

Its capabilities were recently validated during a red team live attack simulation with a leading telecom provider. The simulated scenario mirrored a September 2024 cyberattack against French government agencies and private companies.

During the test, CyTwist’s engine analyzed suspicious code behaviors to uncover malware designed to evade traditional signature-based and rule-driven tools. The malware’s advanced techniques, evasion tactics and encryption were effectively countered by CyTwist’s technology.

One standout feature of CyTwist’s platform is its agentless architecture, which integrates with existing Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems.

Unlike traditional tools that require file scans, CyTwist detects malware based on behavioral patterns, providing a crucial advantage in identifying previously unknown threats.

Compared to legacy solutions, which often rely on static signatures or predefined rules, CyTwist’s behavioral approach ensures greater adaptability to emerging and unknown threats.

“We were impressed by CyTwist’s capability of detecting a sophisticated, AI-generated malware that our EDR had failed to pick up. CyTwist provided the critical insights we needed to detect the attack in time, adding a valuable security layer against AI-generated threats and highlighting the necessity for its technology in a market lacking in similar solutions,” said the head of incident response and AppSec at a large telecom operator overseeing the test.