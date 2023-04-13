Israeli woman killed, dozens injured in South Korea bus accident

One Israeli woman died and others were seriously hurt when a bus overturned in South Korea, Apr. 13, 2023. (Chungbuk Fire Service)

A 60-year-old Israeli tourist died after a bus overturned southeast of Chungju Thursday. Others were seriously injured.

By World Israel News Staff

Dozens of Israeli tourists were injured, one fatally, in a bus accident in South Korea on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m. local time.

According to local media reports, the tourists were returning to their hotel when the bus overturned. A 60-year-old woman was killed.

“Eleven people who sustained serious injuries were taken to a nearby hospital,” the South Korean agency Yonhap reported. Two are reported to be in “very serious” condition.

According to a medical services spokesperson in the country, two Israelis were very seriously injured, five seriously injured and 24 lightly injured.

The crash occurred in Suanbo-myeon, southeast of Chungju, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. There were 34 tourists on board, most of them Israeli, police said.

“The bus had departed from the southeastern city of Gyeongju, a popular tourist destination for its rich history and culture, and was on its way to Suanbo, where the tourists were supposed to stay for the night,” Yonhap said.

About 20 ambulances and 90 emergency responders were rushed to the scene.

“I just spoke with our ambassador in South Korea, Akiva Tor, who informed me about the bus accident in which Israelis were injured. Our representatives are visiting the victims,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated in a tweet.

The wounded were reportedly taken to four different hospitals.

“ I thank the embassy staff and the local rescue forces, and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Cohen said.

Police are investigating the incident.