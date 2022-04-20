Jerusalem tensions soar ahead of Old City flag march

Police say flag march in Israel’s capital is unnecessarily provocative, “like holding gay pride parade in [ultra-Orthodox city] Bnei Brak.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Tensions in Israel’s capital city are high on Wednesday as terror groups issue threats against Israel for widespread arrests of Temple Mount rioters, thousands of Jews gather at the Western Wall for a priestly blessing during the Passover festival, and right-wing groups are slated to march around the Old City with Israel flags later today.

After a deterioration in public safety for Jews in Jerusalem, which has seen numerous observant Jews attacked in brutal, unprovoked assaults, and municipal buses stoned by Arab rioters, Zionist groups including NGO Im Tirtzu announced a flag march around the capital city on Wednesday evening.

“We will raise our heads and the flag, and especially now we will raise Jerusalem with our greatest joy,” the organizers wrote on social media, adding that “we have no intention of shying away from the threats of anyone who wants to intimidate us. Especially now, we will march proudly with flags.”

Israeli police, however, denied permission for the march, saying that such an event would be provocative and anger local Arabs, and that the authorities would need to deploy an additional 1,000 security officers to protect participants.

One unnamed police official sparked controversy by telling Israeli media that the organizers’ insistence on holding the march, despite disapproval from security authorities, was “like someone insisting on holding a gay pride parade in [ultra-Orthodox city] Bnei Brak.”

Organizers of the flag marched fired back in a statement, saying that “we couldn’t know there would be terrorist attacks [and] that the Old City would be silent during Passover,” referencing an atmosphere of fear that’s seen Jerusalem sites, which are typically bustling during the holiday period, uncharacteristically empty.

“All those who wanted to come to the capital [during the holiday] suffered a moral blow,” Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, told Army Radio. “We want to show there’s nothing to fear.”

As of press time, police had closed numerous roads around the Old City as thousands of Jews travel to the Western Wall for the semi-annual Birkat Kohanim (priestly blessing).

Typically, the event takes place on one day, but authorities requested it be staggered over two days due to fears over a crowd crush disaster like the one that took place on Mount Meron last year.

On Wednesday morning, Hamas-affiliated al-Aqsa Radio said that faction leaders had met in the Strip and declared that it was ready for escalation in order to “defend” the Temple Mount mosque and Jerusalem.

“Our finger is on the trigger,” a Hamas spokesman said.