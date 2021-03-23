Jerusalem’s Biblical Zoo chooses bad time to feed white rabbit to lion

A lioness seen with her 6-weeks-old Asiatic lion cubs at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, May 6, 2020. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

By World Israel News Staff

Families with children visiting the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem were treated to an unexpected lesson in zoology when a lion ate a white rabbit in full view, JTA reported.

TV journalist Yossi Eli, correspondent for Israel’s Channel 13, was present when it happened on Sunday. “The Biblical Zoo turned into National Geographic in the middle of the day. The kids at the zoo were astonished to see how a lion devoured rabbits in the middle of the day. … Parents were shocked,” he tweeted.

The zoo released a statement clarifying its feeding protocols, JTA noted.

“The Asian lions in the zoo, which are a species in danger of extinction, are part of a worldwide lion conservation program,” the zoo’s statement said, according to Eli. “The lions in the zoo are fed prey that is no longer alive, which the zoo receives from an animal food provider. Due to sensitivity, the lions receive their food behind the scenes. In this case, the lion dragged its prey into the exhibition area.”

The Tisch Family Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, known simply as the Biblical Zoo, is a popular site for families and one of Israel’s biggest tourist attractions. It is known for its Afro-Asiatic collection of wildlife, many of which are mentioned in the Hebrew Bible, as well as for its success in breeding endangered species.