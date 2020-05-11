‘Jewish blood isn’t cheap’: Home of terrorist who killed Rina Shnerb demolished

During the demolition operation, dozens of Arabs rioted, burning tires and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

“Whenever anyone attacks us, we will hit them back. Jewish blood isn’t cheap,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday after IDF forces destroyed the home of Qassem Shibli, one of three terrorists who took part in the killing of Rina Shnerb, 17, overnight Sunday.

Shnerb was killed on August 23, 2019 at Dani Spring near the settlement of Dolev. Her father and brother, Eitan and Dvir, were injured.

During the demolition operation, dozens of Arabs rioted, burning tires and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers. The soldiers dispersed the crowd, allowing the demolition of the terrorist’s home to take place.

The home was mapped for demolition back in November. However, the family of the terrorist appealed the decision and a heated debate in the Supreme Court took place during the month of February. The demolition order was eventually upheld by the court.

Bennett said the demolition will stop future attacks.

“The demolition of [terrorists’] homes is an important deterrent against terrorists,” the Defense Minister continued. “It shows anyone who plans to attack us that they should think twice. We will continue to extract a high price from anyone who raises their hand against an Israeli citizen.”

“Tonight we settled the score with the disgusting terrorist who took part in the murder of Rina Shnerb,” Bennett said.

Shibli, 25, belonged to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. He provided the explosives and assisted in the assembly of the remotely detonated bomb that killed Shnerb.

Samer Mina Salim Arbid, 44, was the one who set up and activated the bomb that killed Rina.

Yazen Hassin Hassni Mjames, 25, took part in the logistics and execution of the detonation.

Their homes have already been demolished.

The Shnerb family had been on a family outing when they were attacked. Rina Shnerb absorbed most of the blast. “Rina saved us all. She died a hero’s death. She took it all,” her father said. “Her face was whole and calm. I gave her a kiss and said, “We’ll take care to be strong.”