Jewish philanthropist, Baltimore Orioles owner to donate $1.5 million to Jewish museum

By JNS

David Rubenstein, the Jewish co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group and owner of the Baltimore Orioles, has committed to donate $1.5 million to the Jewish Museum of Maryland, the cultural institution, which is part of the Baltimore Jewish Federation, announced on Thursday.

“Happy to support the Jewish Museum of Maryland,” Rubenstein wrote on social media. “Through modern and compelling exhibits, more people will learn from and be inspired by Maryland’s Jewish history.”

The museum stated that the new David M. Rubenstein Exhibition Arcade will form “the epicenter of the museum’s front of house, a central public space that branches out into galleries, an audio/video production studio and a library.”

The gift “will ensure the museum’s architecture and technologies support the museum’s evolution as a cultural institution delivering a dynamic range of ways the public can engage with Maryland’s Jewish history and culture,” stated Sol Davis, the museum’s executive director.