Kanye praises antisemitism, endorses racism in latest Jewish-themed rants

‘Antisemitism is the path to freedom,’ says rapper Kanye West, denying the existence of anti-Jewish bigotry while describing himself as an ‘actual Nazi’ and a ‘full blown racist.’

By World Israel News Staff

Rapper and disgraced fashion mogul Kanye West appeared to praise the Ku Klux Klan while declaring himself a Nazi and a racist on X/Twitter, while doubling down on his defense of his use of Nazi symbols in his clothing line.

On Sunday, West, 47, uploaded a photograph of a white KKK uniform, tweeting that it was his “Outfit of the day.”

The post capped off another week of controversial tweets featuring antisemitic, racist, and homophobic slurs and canards in which West denied the existence of antisemitism – while at the same time defending antisemitism and racism.

Earlier on Sunday, West accused “Jewish people” of exploiting blacks, while claiming he was holding Jews “accountable.”

“JUST ANOTHER DAY OF HOLDING JEWISH PEOPLE ACCOUNTABLE FOR USING THE SHIT OUTA NIGGAS.”

On Friday, West again described himself as a Nazi, echoing comments from earlier this year, which he later recanted.

“AS A BLACK MAN BECOMING AN ACTUAL NAZI IS DEFINITELY MY MOST UNBELIEVABLE ACCOMPLISHMENT TO DATE.”

“IM A FULL BLOWN MUTHERF*CKING RACIST,” West tweeted last week. “Hi guys It’s your favorite Nazi slash sympathizer holocaust denier.”

“I like racism At least it’s an opinion.”

In one bizarre post, West claimed “ANTISEMITISM IS THE ONLY PATH TO FREEDOM,” and later wrote that he was adopting an “antisemitic sound” for his upcoming album.

“This next album got that antisemitic sound My new sound called antisemitic.”

Just days earlier, however, West appeared to deny the existence of antisemitism, arguing that the “concept” was invented by Jews to protect their “business practices.”

“The concept of Antisemitism was created as a protection wall for Jews to continue sharp business practices.”

“Jews act like their oppressed like black people but they run shit like white people They run the black banks They control our money They control our media They control our minds The Jews are the legitimizers of the acting world The music world The art world The Jews put fat black bitches on runways Even the Italians and the French hate fat black b*tches on the runway.”

In another string of Jewish-themed tweets, West there are only “1 or 2” good Jews.

“There’s actually some good Jewishpeople. Like 1 or 2.”

Elsewhere, West demanded an apology from “Jewish people.”

“TO JEWISH PEOPLE IM OBVIOUSLY MAD IM OBVIOUSLY FED UP WITH YOUR BULLSH*T SO COME AND HAVE AN ACTUAL CONVERSATION WITH ME INSTEAD OF TRYING TO CHECK ME AND THREATEN ME AND THREATEN EVERYONE AROUND ME STOP ASKING A NIGGA TO APOLOGIZE WHERES MY APOLOGY WHERES OUR APOLOGY.”

West accused “the Jews” of ‘profiting’ from “black genocide,” while claiming “I don’t hate Jewish people.”

Welcoming a confrontation with the world’s entire Jewish population, West appeared to laud Adolf Hitler, while pushing antisemitic canards of Jewish manipulation of the global banking system.

“I’m telling all 16 million of yall and especially all you bitch ass actors from the Oscar’s. Come and get me,” West tweeted. “Our banks our controlled by the Jews and the French.”

“UNDER HITLER GERMANY INVENTED MODERN HIGHWAYS AND THE AUTOBAHN.”