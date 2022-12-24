‘Kanye was right’ graffitied alongside swastika in Melbourne, Australia

New legislation was passed in Victoria, Australia, penalizing those who display the swastika with up to a year in prison and a $22,000 fine.

By World Israel News Staff

The phrase “Kanye was right” alongside a swastika was graffitied in a park in Melbourne, Australia, marking at least the fourth reported incident employing the phrase in public places.

The graffiti, found in Central Gardens Park in Hawthorn, was reported by a Jewish man whose grandparents survived the Holocaust. Local authorities promised the graffiti would be removed this week.

Since Kanye West launched his anti-Semitic tirade several months ago, there have been several instances of anti-Semitic individuals or groups praising him for being “right.”

In October, members of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) hung banners over a Los Angeles highway saying, “Honk if you know. Kanye is right about the Jews,” and cited two New Testament verses interpreted as comparing Jews to Satan and the devil.

A month later, the Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois was vandalized with swastikas on graves and the phrase “Kanye was right” on a tombstone belonging to a married couple.

Earlier this month, two passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight were spotted wearing Burger King crowns with the phrase “Ye is right,” “6 million wasn’t enough,” and swastikas.

Also this month, a Jewish man in his sixties Manhattan was felled by another man who shouted anti-Semitic invectives and then yelled,”Kanye 2024.”

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, was recently crowned “Antisemite of the Year” over his hateful tirades against the Jewish people, with nearly ten thousand people voting for him to become the recipient of watchdog group StopAntisemitism’s dubious honor.

Kanye’s ongoing vitriol began in early October, when he tweeted that he would be going “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

Last week, he said in an interview with neo-fascist, white nationalist Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes that Jewish people should “let it go” and “forgive Hitler.”

A week prior, he told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that “There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler, a LOT of things.” He also mocked Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, repeating antisemitic tropes.

Shortly after the interview, Twitter CEO Elon Musk banned West from the platform over content deemed to constitute incitement to violence. He had posted an image merging the Star of David with a Nazi symbol.

That got Kanye kicked off Twitter for the second time in as many months.

Kanye’s following doubled after his first tweet threatening the Jewish people with death, and he has double the amount of Twitter followers than there are Jews in the world.