KLM and Ryanair return to Israel with budget-friendly fares

As for North American passengers, United Airlines announced it will resume flying to Israel starting March 15, while Delta Airlines will resume service from New York-JFK to Tel Aviv on April 1.

By Jewish Breaking News

The summer of 2025 will bring more than just heat to Israel, as European aviation giants make their long-awaited return to Ben Gurion Airport with fares that seem almost too good to be true.

Both Ryanair and KLM made significant announcements on Sunday regarding their return to Israeli skies post-Oct. 7.

For Israeli travelers itching to explore Europe, Ryanair’s return comes with an enticing array of 23 destinations.

Italy takes center stage with seven different routes, while those dreaming of Greek getaways can choose between Athens, Thessaloniki, and, starting in June, the charming coastal city of Chania.

German-bound passengers haven’t been forgotten either, with flights to Berlin, Baden-Baden, and Memmingen all on the roster.

A quick hop to Paphos, Cyprus, will set travelers back just €37 one-way, while those looking to venture further can reach Bucharest for €45, Vienna for €46, Budapest for €48, or Malta for a mere €50.

Round-trip deals are equally attractive, with April flights to Rome available for €140, Berlin for €150, and Athens for €160.

However, these introductory prices are expected to shift with demand and season.

Meanwhile, KLM’s evening departures from Amsterdam at 9:10 PM, arriving in Tel Aviv in the early hours, and return flights leaving at 4:45 AM, offer more than just a direct link to the Netherlands.

The Dutch carrier’s network opens up connections to 270 destinations through its Schiphol airport hub, which will significantly expand travel options for Israeli passengers.

