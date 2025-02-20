Knesset votes to bar October 7th deniers from entering Israel

Under new law passed by the Knesset, Holocaust deniers, deniers of the Hamas massacres on October 7th, 2023, and anyone who supports the prosecution of Israeli soldiers will be barred from entering Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The Knesset voted Wednesday night to bar Holocaust deniers and individuals who deny the Hamas massacres of Israelis on October 7th, 2023, from entering Israel.

The bill, which was drafted by Coalition MK Mishel Buskila (New Hope), passed its final reading in the Knesset by a unanimous vote, 12 to 0.

Based on existing legislation, the 2017 Amendment No. 28 to the Entry Into Israel Law which permits Israel to bar entry to non-citizens who have publicly endorsed the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, the new law enables the Interior Ministry to bar any non-citizen who denies the Holocaust or the October 7th massacres from entering Israel.

Furthermore, the new law provides for barring entry to anyone who advocates for or publicly supports criminal prosecution abroad against Israeli soldiers or former service members.

In addition, members or employees of organizations which back the prosecution of IDF soldiers abroad will also be barred from entering the country.

“The State of Israel, like any other country in the world, must defend itself, its citizens, soldiers, and national identity,” Buskila stated Wednesday ahead of the vote.

“Many countries in the world prohibit the entry of hostile entities who harm their security forces. Israel is a democratic country, but it is not naive. Those who support Israel will be respectfully welcomed. Those who attempt​ to undermine our very existence, deny the horrors of the past, or harm our soldiers and citizens, have no place among us.”