Lapid congratulates ‘good friend’ Macron on reelection

Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron react as the first election projections are shown on a screen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 24, 2022. (AP/Thibault Camus)

Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies’ projections.

By Associated Press and World Israel News Staff

President Emmanuel Macron said a simple “Thank you!” after winning reelection, and praised the majority who gave him five more years at the helm of France.

Macron also thanked people who voted for him not because they embrace his ideas but because they wanted to reject far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

“I’m not the candidate of one camp anymore, but the president of all of us,” he said.

He arrived on the plaza where his supporters gathered, beneath the Eiffel Tower, to the sound of the “Ode to Joy,” the European Union’s anthem, hand in hand with his wife, Brigitte.

“Congratulations to my good friend @EmmanuelMacron on being reelected as President of France. President Macron is an important leader of the global center and a true friend of Israel. We’ll continue to work together to strengthen cooperation between our countries,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted.