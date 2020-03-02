Lawfare project files complaint against Microsoft over anti-Jewish content

“It’s extremely irresponsible for Microsoft and Bing to allow this offensive, anti-Jewish content to continue circulating on the internet,” The Lawfare Project’s executive director said.

By World Israel News Staff

The Lawfare Project has filed a complaint against Microsoft Corporation in the Courts of Ibiza, Spain on behalf of two Jewish plantiffs for offering Bing results that link to a website with extremely inflammatory anti-Jewish content.

This comes on the heels of a similar case in Spain involving Google LLC, following which The Lawfare Project secured a major victory.

Microsoft has failed to block access to the offensive, anti-Jewish, degrading, and unlawful search result, even after having received detailed information about the content in question.

This complaint could result in a search engine being found liable for third-party content for the first time, not only in Spain, but in other EU and EEA countries with EU-harmonized legislation on the liability of Internet service providers, intermediaries, and platforms.

Brooke Goldstein, Executive Director of The Lawfare Project, said “It’s extremely irresponsible for Microsoft and Bing to allow this offensive, anti-Jewish content to continue circulating on the internet in violation of the domestic law in Spain, and the EU Directives on the matter.”

Ignacio-Wenley Palacios Iglesias, Spanish counsel for The Lawfare Project, added “The permanent, ubiquitous, and everyday influence Internet service providers have on society as a whole cannot be understated.

“The impact of these providers requires a level of structure and responsibility to address the most extreme, illegal content created by third parties that now enjoy immediate global access via the internet,” he said.